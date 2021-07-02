Signed the Charter of Values, which is the “liberal left” decision? – Free daily

The parties of the three different groups have decided to sign together Charter of values It lays the foundation for building the future of Europe. This is the first concrete move since the summit in Budapest last April Matteo Salvini, Victor Orban and Matthews Moraveki: The news is that Leca and Fratelli de Italia Georgia Maloney They signed the document, which proposed “the basis for a common cultural and political mission that respects the role of current groups.”

The values ​​of identity and democracy, the Conservatives and Fides (which left the EPP and some non-members) have signed the charter, which sets some fixed points for the future we want to build as an EU. The latter “Deep reform is needed Because today, instead of preserving Europe and its heritage and allowing the free development of European nations, it is itself becoming a source of problems, concerns and uncertainties. ”

“The EU – reads the document – is increasingly becoming an instrument of radical forces that want to carry out a cultural and religious shift to achieve the construction of a Europe without nations. European Superstate, For the destruction or abolition of European heritage, for the change of social institutions and basic moral principles ”.

“The league – Salvini explained – signed the Charter of Values ​​to Imagine The future of Europe in terms of freedom and identity Rather than bureaucracy and approval. The document, signed by the parties that are part of three different political groups in the EU parliament, is another step towards building a solid, expanded and alternative coalition for the liberal left, tax and wild settlements. ”