A disabled worker loses his job on the first day of layoffs

Ha Received Bitter surprise on the first day of layoffs for companies that are not part of the fashion and textile sector. He, 100% disabled, an employee of a multinational company active in the metalworking sector, received the acknowledgment of a warning letter in which he was informed that a “reorganization” was underway at the Segrate headquarters, in the Milan region, which in addition to keeping the job did not justify.

The disabled worker was sent home on the first day to release the layoff

CGIL FIOM, which is already in full swing, owes its history. The worker, according to the union, was employed at FLSmidth Maag Gear in Segrate. He worked for years in numerical control machines.

With what the union defines as “a disparagement in the Guinness Book of Records”, the company’s management team in the past few hours sent the employee – who falls within the protected categories – a letter in advance of intent to proceed with economic separation “as a result of the necessary reorganization of the work in progress, which It no longer justifies keeping the job.” The 51-year-old worker was disabled due to an illness that caused him to lose his sight.

“We are faced with a sensational injustice – the accusation of Di Marco Mandrini, Milanese Fiume’s secretary – as well as a disturbing lack of sensitivity. For this reason – declared the unionist – with the worker and our legal office, we have decided to appeal the dismissal.”