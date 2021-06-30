Sexy picture – Libero Quotidiano

Francesco Friedla June 30, 2021

1992. Countdown. the film Basic instinct Makes the whole world talk about an irresistible scene Sharon Stone – Today 63 years Crossing your legs is so sexy. A scene that remained in history and imitated by everyone. In that movie, the actress played the role of a psychiatrist. Shatterin Trammel, who revealed during police interrogation that he does not use underwear (apparently he had his legs crossed). About 30 years after that scene, crossing my legs Paula Ferrari, the historical sports journalist on Rai1, during “Blue Night,” got everyone talking. Even the Americans who filmed the program outside of the program broadcast on Rai1.

Today, Sharone Stone, with 2 million followers, posts a photo in a yellow bikini to start summer. The result? 113 thousand likes in a few minutes. The popular formula is repeated. And of course, the picture is all over the internet, she, the forever Hollywood star, has a past as a model for the famous Ford Modeling Agency in New York City in the early 1990s.

Every post and every interview with Sharon Stone goes viral. Just a few days ago he “tweaked” his colleague Meryl Streep with very harsh words. “You say Meryl and everyone else falls to the ground…but in my opinion I think there are other talented actresses like her…” Sharon said in an interview with Everything Sommer. Hence, the controversy resumed on social networking sites by artists and fans. The actress, apparently, took revenge on her colleague: it was said some time ago that their relations are not at all good.