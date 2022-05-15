Serie A: Milan-Atalanta 2-0, another step towards the Scudetto for the Rossoneri – Football

Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 in the 37 / a match and the penultimate match of the Italian Serie A, as the leaders climbed to 83 points, while Inter stayed with their victory in Cagliari in the evening at -2. Krona

Once again, the two terrible ones, Liao and Theo Hernandez, the left winger of the wonders of Milan, ousted Atalanta and led the Rossoneri to take a decisive step towards the Scudetto. A very heavy victory, perhaps in the most difficult match in the final of the Rossoneri championship. Loaded with a tide of crowds, with a fearsome San Siro believing in a dream, Milan struggled quite a bit in the first half, making a lot of mistakes and inaccuracies. Then he comes out in the second half thanks to the goal of Liao, more and more Milan striker, sent under the legs of Musso and a stunning coastline to the coast by Theo Hernandez who, with ball and chain, goes all over the field and then finds a double by the diameter of lightning.

Once again Milan is not wrong, he was able to handle tremendous pressure and take his vacation in the best possible way in front of his fans. At the end of the match there is a big party, the players and the audience celebrate a championship at the highest level, then the celebration of Stefano Pioli with the choir now soundtrack “Pioli on fire”. The coach allows himself to go and dance as he jumps on the field. It is also a celebration of the youngsters, the sons of Messias, Kajaer and Giroud who try with their hands to score goals under Curva with the wave of the ultras. Full celebration, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed entering the field. In the five changes made by Bewley, there was no place for the Swede. The future of the Milan champion is uncertain, perhaps the last confrontation against Atalanta at the San Siro. He lived the challenge off the bench, beaming with goals with participation but was unable to say goodbye to the crowd. If he gets another chance, we’ll know in a few weeks. Meanwhile, Milan makes very few mistakes against a complex opponent. Another piece, another hurdle that overcame those Rossoneri who continue to surprise, with a fifth straight win.

Atalanta now have to win their last league game to secure a place in Europe. But there are a few drawbacks to the goddess, as Muriel was not in the best of circumstances. It was Pioli’s changes that changed the balance. Milan coach calls Giroud and Selmakers, for Rebic and Messias, Nerazzurri’s teammate puts Zapata for Morel and Malinowski for Basalic. And straight from the feet of Junior Messias, Liao, who overtook the Kopmainers in the 11th minute, beat Musso with a shot under his feet. Atalanta players protest against contact at the start of the match between Calulu and Pesina, but Farr confirmed the goal. Milan need the second to secure the result. And Theo Hernandez takes care of it by making a mid-football up four of Atalanta’s players, then a Qatari that knocks out Musso. Double and San Siro are in a delusion, for Milan really manages everything. And when the goddess tries to shorten a few minutes from the end, it is the usual Minan who makes a wall, denying Zapata’s joy. All is well, again.