New images show two areas of JRPG for Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

As the release date Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo is getting closer to sharing new information about the giant JRPG coming exclusively to Switch this summer. In particular, two areas of the game world were recently revealed on Twitter, namely Millick Prairies and Eagus Riftwith one series of pictures which also immortalize some of the organisms that inhabit it.

In the above shots we can admire Melek’s meadow From Xenoblade Chronicles 3 which, as the name suggests, is a vast grassland where nature thrives in luxury and features a long river running through it. Perfect place to see a nice walk but that’It hides creatures (and even plants) that they don’t like to be disturbed by passersby“.

Instead, the second set of portraits immortalizes the landscape of eagle heathIt is a desert region where sandstorms often occur. Apparently, players who participated in previous games of the series can “Seeing a familiar teacher… but is this… a huge mechanical finger?”

We remind you that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch starting from 29 July 2022. Last month, Nintendo revealed some details about the party and combat system for the new chapter in the series.