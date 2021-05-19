May 19, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Message from incoming administrator Bill Nelson - Faith and Reason

Message from incoming administrator Bill Nelson – Faith and Reason

Karen Hines May 19, 2021 1 min read

NASA: Letter to the space agency from the new director, Senator Bill Nelson.

The new NASA Administrator, Senator Bill Nelson, replaced the former Director, Jim Bridenstein, after Joe Biden was elected President of the United States. In this video message, Nelson shares his vision for the future of NASA.

Nelson – explains NASA – has a long history of collaborating with NASA and has been an integral part of the agency’s current successes. Prior to his appointment, he was a member of the NASA Advisory Board. From 2001 to 2019, he represented Nelson Florida in the state Senate United Kingdom, where he served as a prominent member of the Commerce, Science and Transport Committee and led its subcommittee on science and space.

Previously, Nelson represented Florida Counties 9 and 11 in the United States House of Representatives. While chairing the House Space Subcommittee, Nelson flew aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia as a payload specialist on the STS-61C mission in 1986.

Comments

Comments

READ  China travels to the stars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Here are the healthiest and lowest-fat cold cuts that are perfect for those who have to pay attention to figure

May 19, 2021 Karen Hines
5 min read

Spacecraft and Launch Tower and Orbital Test Preparation | Updates from Starbase

May 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Here are some unknown and deadly factors that cause terrible headaches and have nothing to do with daily stress or exhaustion

May 18, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The ATM revolution: “store withdrawals”

May 19, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Serial absentee story about Pugliese-Ciaccio in Le Iene on Italia 1

May 19, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Message from incoming administrator Bill Nelson – Faith and Reason

May 19, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Officially: The Lando Norris adventure continues in McLaren, under a multi-year contract

May 19, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt