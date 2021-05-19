Message from incoming administrator Bill Nelson – Faith and Reason

NASA: Letter to the space agency from the new director, Senator Bill Nelson.

The new NASA Administrator, Senator Bill Nelson, replaced the former Director, Jim Bridenstein, after Joe Biden was elected President of the United States. In this video message, Nelson shares his vision for the future of NASA.

Nelson – explains NASA – has a long history of collaborating with NASA and has been an integral part of the agency’s current successes. Prior to his appointment, he was a member of the NASA Advisory Board. From 2001 to 2019, he represented Nelson Florida in the state Senate United Kingdom, where he served as a prominent member of the Commerce, Science and Transport Committee and led its subcommittee on science and space.

Previously, Nelson represented Florida Counties 9 and 11 in the United States House of Representatives. While chairing the House Space Subcommittee, Nelson flew aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia as a payload specialist on the STS-61C mission in 1986.

