Saudi Arabia or Inter? Billionaire's name appears: Private consortium?

In the past few hours, rumors have spread about Inter's future. On the one hand, Gazzetta dello Sport, as well as Sky Sports, with the hypothesis of a new refinancing by Zhang, this time with a fund other than Oaktree, which will exit the Inter file with the repayment of the 375 million owed by Zhang to the USA fund.

On the other hand, the newspaper Corriere della Sera, and above all Repubblica, on the premise of a wealthy Saudi family, is apparently studying the Inter file with the help of an Anglo-Saxon law firm.

Today, the name of a Saudi billionaire is mentioned for the first time, despite the expected ritual exile.

It appears that the Saudi family in question is trying to “gather a consortium of investors to buy the club. This is the background to the Arab interest in acquiring Viale della Liberazione. According to rumors collected by Saudi journalists – which cannot be confirmed by the person.” Directly involved, which sources close to the royal family dismiss as “speculation” – Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, the billionaire founder and owner of Kingdom Holding, who was arrested along with other nobles in 2017, could be behind Salman’s release 83 days later. From detention at the Ritz Hotel in Riyadh, after a nine-figure deal, Republica writes.

"A law firm headquartered in London with offices in 20 countries, including Italy, was acting on behalf of the Saudis and would have asked Inter's owners for documents, from accounting to board minutes."

