“Sardinia in the difficulty of vaccinations? A historical problem for the regions” – Libero Quotidiano

Mirta Merlino The spotlight is on an issue SardiniaWhere the vaccination campaign failed. And the lack of doses has nothing to do with that, at this stage there is a bigger problem: the elderly and the frail who are practically unable to leave the house due to Covid are not even contacted to get the vaccine. DC connector Air that draws in Address the problem with Pietro SinaldiWho offered his point of view on the thorny topic.

“Sardinia has a vaccine problem, there’s not much to comment – Libero said – there is a lack of organization and sponsorship. I think it’s also a file. Regional problemSardinia is in difficulty and it cannot reach everyone. ” The data shows that about 74 percent of the elderly on the island received the first dose: a very low percentage compared to the national average and especially when compared to the Veneto rate, which is 96 percent.

“Italy is so different in terms of departmental competence that seems to me a ten-year problem – because there are regions, some are doing better and some are worse. Territorial heterogeneity is one of Italy’s biggest problems. It is no coincidence that there is also a Ministry for the South and so forth. ”