Sanremo, Amadeus announces Pooh’s reunion early in the evening – Music

Pooh’s guests at the first evening of the Sanremo Festival, February 7: the reunion of the historic group was announced by Amadeus, in a video that Fiorello showed on Viva Rai2!. Riccardo Fogli will also be on stage, who, as explained by Robbie Facchinetti, Dodi Battaglia and Red Kanzian, will present the band’s songs and will also be a “homage to Stefano” D’Orazio, who died in November 2020. Happy and excited – said Amadeus in the video, which was filmed in a hotel in Central Milan – Because they are here, I invited them to the first episode.

Do you accept my invitation? “.” We accept,” was Facchinetti’s reply. This stage is really magical, in 1990 we won with the guys alone, then we came back as guests, then in 2016 we gave a reunion for the first time, it’s “siissimo”. We will be on that stage – added Dodi Battaglia – to play together again and pay tribute to our great history. Music unites and serves to remember – echoed Al-Kinzani – together we will play our important songs, but above all we will remember Stefano Dorazio, and Riccardo Fogli will also be with us, ”who entered and joined his colleagues in the band, where he was frontman and guitarist between 1966 and 1973, and returned as the fifth component between 2015 and 2016.