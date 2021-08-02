San Lorenzo’s tears are back: when and how do we see them

back to meteor shower This year’s most awaited, now visible: le Persidi, known as San Lorenzo tearsIn the next few days they will plow the night sky with their luminous paths. NASA cameras have already intercepted one on July 26, after it was Recorded and photographed the solar flare earlier this month.

In the northern hemisphere, and therefore also in Italy, it will be It is possible to attend the astronomical display of the “star meteor” already on these evenings, in the range from 22.00 to 4.00 in the morning. Peak visibility, however, is expected at At night between August 11 and 12, the sky is crossed by a hundred paths of light visible to the naked eye every hour. See also August 8, the day the moon will enter the new moon phase and therefore will not be very bright, since from the Earth one hemisphere can be seen completely in the shadows; So it will be easier to spot the tears of San Lorenzo.