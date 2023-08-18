Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed all the details about the hardware and the camera

With the new foldable smartphones from samsung Available now, attention is turning towards the future Galaxy S24, which is supposed to debut in six months, judging by the roadmaps of past years. Meanwhile, the rumors about the next flagship, especially on the variant superWe’ve already gone into detail about all the technical specifications we can expect.

Interesting news was recently shared by the well-known leaker ice world on X, who revealed more details regarding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Previously insider confirmed the existence New sensor in the telephoto camera from the upcoming Ultra model, but now it has shed light on more great details regarding the device’s imaging capabilities.

The alleged Galaxy S24 Ultra appears to incorporate a new hardware 50MP sensor for camera with 3x optical zoom, replacing the 10MP sensor featured on this year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to insiders, the higher resolution and larger sensor than 1/2.52″ diagonal It will ensure high quality zoom with 5x digital zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra adopts a new sensor 3x 50MP, 0.7μm, 1/2.52″. With this sensor, Samsung can get good 5x zoom image quality. – Ice World (UniverseIce) August 14, 2023

In another X post, Ice Universe confirmed that the other 10MP sensor with 10x zoom capability will likely remain unchanged in the upcoming Ultra. Also, to take full advantage of the new 3x improved sensor, Samsung plans to introduce it New 5x zoom button directly in the camera app, next to the existing buttons For magnifications of 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x and 10x.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will add 5x buttons on this basis, and 5x will also have the effect of optical zoom caused by high pixel cropping, and the picture quality should be good. pic.twitter.com/IegT3PI69G – Ice World (UniverseIce) August 17, 2023

Samsung seems to be working on several improvements to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera. Other leaked details regarding the new Galaxy as reported by insiders include the weight 233 grams, very similar to the previous one. Also, there are rumours Enhanced displayeven if information in this regard is still scarce at present.

Additionally, another reliable leaker, Yogesh BrarAnd More specifications unveiled. The device is supposed to have four main cameras: a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 10MP sensor lens. The front camera is expected to have a resolution of 12 megapixels.

In terms of performance, the device will be equipped with 5000 mAh battery And will support Recharge at 45 watts. Finally, the device is expected to be processor driven Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 In the major markets, while the slides Exynos 2400 It will be present in other regions, marking a major return for Exynos within Samsung’s flagships.