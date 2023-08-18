August 19, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed all the details about the hardware and the camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra revealed all the details about the hardware and the camera

Gerald Bax August 18, 2023 2 min read

With the new foldable smartphones from samsung Available now, attention is turning towards the future Galaxy S24, which is supposed to debut in six months, judging by the roadmaps of past years. Meanwhile, the rumors about the next flagship, especially on the variant superWe’ve already gone into detail about all the technical specifications we can expect.

Interesting news was recently shared by the well-known leaker ice world on X, who revealed more details regarding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Previously insider confirmed the existence New sensor in the telephoto camera from the upcoming Ultra model, but now it has shed light on more great details regarding the device’s imaging capabilities.

The alleged Galaxy S24 Ultra appears to incorporate a new hardware 50MP sensor for camera with 3x optical zoom, replacing the 10MP sensor featured on this year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra. According to insiders, the higher resolution and larger sensor than 1/2.52″ diagonal It will ensure high quality zoom with 5x digital zoom.

In another X post, Ice Universe confirmed that the other 10MP sensor with 10x zoom capability will likely remain unchanged in the upcoming Ultra. Also, to take full advantage of the new 3x improved sensor, Samsung plans to introduce it New 5x zoom button directly in the camera app, next to the existing buttons For magnifications of 0.6x, 1x, 2x, 3x and 10x.

Samsung seems to be working on several improvements to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera. Other leaked details regarding the new Galaxy as reported by insiders include the weight 233 grams, very similar to the previous one. Also, there are rumours Enhanced displayeven if information in this regard is still scarce at present.

See also  Announcing 60fps remaster on PS5 soon? Maybe not

Additionally, another reliable leaker, Yogesh BrarAnd More specifications unveiled. The device is supposed to have four main cameras: a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 10MP sensor lens. The front camera is expected to have a resolution of 12 megapixels.

In terms of performance, the device will be equipped with 5000 mAh battery And will support Recharge at 45 watts. Finally, the device is expected to be processor driven Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 In the major markets, while the slides Exynos 2400 It will be present in other regions, marking a major return for Exynos within Samsung’s flagships.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The most powerful 800-horsepower Limited Edition is priced at 275,975 euros

August 18, 2023 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Land Rover, there is a problem with this model: it is being recalled now

August 18, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Baldur’s Gate 3, Ken Levine also congratulates Larian Studios

August 17, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

By the end of the week, a heat storm is coming and it will be Nero’s heat storm; How long will it last? » ILMETEO.it

August 18, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Bnl Bnp Paribas, court ruling worries account holders. Loud Defeat: What Happens Now?

August 18, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Nutritionists’ warning: This wildly popular diet will wreak havoc on your bones. You are sure to have problems as you get older

August 18, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

English Premier League, Nottingham Forest’s first win: 2-1 at Sheffield

August 18, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt