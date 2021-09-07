Sam Lake also confirms return on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Confirmation of the latest developments in Alan Wake Remastered is coming soon, Creative Director of Remedy Entertainment Sam Lake Officially announces the return of the exciting experience on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, both of this generation and of the past.

In the announcement, moreover, the creator of the saga in dark colors to Alan Wake specifies that the development of the project is now nearing completion, and therefore it will not be necessary to wait any longer before returning to (once). ) charming city Bright Falls.

Epic Games actively contributed to the development of Alan Wake Remastered, hence the decision to launch PC title released exclusively on the Epic Games Store. For console versions, as defined above, Alan Wake’s remastering will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and for the first time on platforms Play Station, in dual version for PS4 and PlayStation 5.

From a great content point of view, Alan Wake’s Remaster will remain faithful to the original experience but will suggest many improvements and improvements that will obviously go from improving polygon models, enemy textures, scenarios, and characters, including the protagonist. There will then be room for updated movie scenes and some Graphics improvements that can be enjoyed on PC and nextgen consoles. marketing Alan Wake Remastered expected to End of year; From here soon we should receive more details about the project and the inevitable presentation video.