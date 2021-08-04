Salvo Sottile, From Ray Tree’s Ruining Farewell to ‘New Life’: It Doesn’t Even Look Like Him

Salvo Sottile is a journalist and presenter known to the Italian public. Over the years he has conducted many programs such as Quarto Grado, Quinta Colonna, Mi manda Raitre, etc. But today it looks very different, especially in appearance!

except thin He is a well-known journalist and presenter who is very popular among the audience at home. There are many programs in which we have seen the protagonist: who fourth degree a Fifth columnGive Send me Raitre a live summer. But before joining Rai, he performed Tg5. In short, there is nothing to be said about his professionalism and huge potential. He has a really great career behind him.

But in 2020, after four consecutive seasons of Mi manda Raitre, he was removed by a new network director Franco Di MareThus leaving Ray Tre. What are you doing today? Did you see how it has changed in appearance?

Except for Sottile, Ray Tre’s farewell changed his appearance!

We all remember him running shows like Fourth Grade, Fifth Column, and Yellow Line, which focus on unsolved cases and crime stories. But even before that, it hosted Tg5, from the 1990s through the early 2000s. sky, to Canale Cinque to coordinate the nightly edition of the news.

After that go to La7 for about two years and then moved to opinion. Here he first completely changed genres and hosted Domenica In and the Estate live. then started Ray Tree With Mi manda Rai Tre program. But with this program, after four years of operation, he became the new manager of the network I decided to remove it of the task. the reason? Enhance internal resources and reduce costs.

Apparently, it will have something to do with it annual salary in Rai by Salvo Sottile which is against Program Policy. For this reason, Franco Di Mare chose two in-house journalists who best embody the formatting philosophy. But what is the former fourth grade captain doing today?

Change my life, change my appearance

very thin He saw himself moving In a new network, moving to Rai Due and in a new program in a new format. In fact, since 2020, he has overseen and directed the consumer advocacy column within the daily program I fatti tua.

But not only that: the change of work and life made the famous journalist think about changing his appearance as well. Compared to the Tg5 years, we see it as slimmer, in perfect physical shape, and more refined and presentable. In short, a beautiful transformation to be celebrated!