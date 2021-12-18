Rome – The Colosseum summons space, the International Space Station flies over the Flavian Amphitheater (video / photo)

On the occasion of National Space Day, astrophysicist Gianluca Massi, photographer and scientific director of the Virtual Telescope Project, wanted to share a unique vision of the world: the interstellar transit of the International Space Station overlooking the legendary Colosseum. Contribution from the Colosseum Archaeological Park and the virtual telescope project, designed for National Space Day, promoted by the Italian Space Agency.

“So we wanted, in one picture, Connecting two thousand years of historyFrom our roots to the contemporary challenge that makes us among the stars.” – explain The astrophysicist Gianluca Massi – “The International Space Station (ISS, from the English International Space Station) is a human base in space. It is one of the most ambitious projects ever and sees the participation of 14 countries, including Italy, which has always made a fundamental contribution, both from a scientific and technological point of view and as an astronaut crew.

It is an important example of international cooperation. With its length equal to that of a football field, it flies at a height of 400 kilometers. He traveled to At a speed of approximately 28,000 kilometers per hour, it takes about 90 minutes to complete one orbit around our planet. Inside, important scientific experiments are being conducted in microgravity conditions. It’s an essential step toward more distant destinations, like Mars.

Immediately There are 10 astronauts aboard the International Space Station and Samantha Cristoforetti will return there next spring. The transit between the stars and constellations of this particular satellite is clearly visible from Earth and is always a wonderful sight. On the occasion of National Space Day, we wanted to resume such a transit from a place of unparalleled beauty and importance, an emblem in the world of Italy, from the city of Rome and our history: the Colosseum. Turning our eyes to the sky from the heart of the amphitheater, the legendary monument appears to cut off a large portion of the sky, framing ancient stars and constellations with its millenarian walls, keeping us safe from artificial lights.

It is impossible to express the feelings one feels while enjoying the cosmic panorama from the Colosseum: the beauty of heaven and earth reinforce each other and transiting the space station becomes an unforgettable experience. We’re really excited to share with you two different clips from the International Space Station on the Flavian Amphitheater: one that happened last December 6, when the sky was now dark and full of stars, and the other on December 7 shortly after sunset. The first was unusual, as the International Space Station passed exactly high in the sky, right on the perpendiculars of the Colosseum.

hope this May precious visions fill us with awe and wonder, In the awareness of what we have been, what we are, and what we will be, always supported and comforted by that timeless beauty that surrounds us on tour.. (Pictures of Gianluca Massi)

Anna Omani