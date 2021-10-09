Roma season tickets campaign, starting soon: targeting 20,000 tickets

Rome Subscription Campaign – La Rome He wanted to surprise his fans and “thank” them for the support he showed in this start, as the Olympique was practically always full, as far as allowed. Therefore, the Giallorossi club is preparing to launch the season ticket campaign for the current season.

reduction

The sale should start on Monday, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. As for the prices, its goal will be the low cost of meeting fans. For the first three days, we will proceed with pre-emption for 19/20 season ticket holders (the last before the pandemic) and after that we will proceed with the free sale. Playgrounds will now be reached at 75%, meaning thatOlympic It will be able to hold between 46 thousand and 48 thousand spectators, and then return to 60 thousand when the total capacity is. club goal Trigoria It will be obtaining at least 20,000 cards, depending on the effect Mourinho Both are of the enthusiasm the fans have shown so far, tirelessly supporting the team at the start of the season.