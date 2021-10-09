Pokemon Legends Is Arceus an open world or not? Nintendo presents the first explanation – Nerd4.life

Lately, doubt has surfaced Arceus Pokémon Legends Not really big open world In The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in a region game style like Monster Hunter. currently, nintendo He gave an initial answer to the question.

through a Official press release Sent to Kotaku, who, like us, reported information about the potential lack of a true open world, Nintendo says: “In Pokémon Legends Arceus, the Jubilant Village will serve as the basis for detection missions. After receiving a mission or request and having prepared their next journey, players will leave the village to study one of the regions After completing the survey work, players will have to come back to prepare for their next mission. It is time to share more information about exploring the Hisui region soon.”



The mountain in the middle of Pokémon Arceus Legends

So Nintendo states that a file structure It’s actually similar to the world of Monster Hunter, with trips to the outside world and it’s not really a huge open world, but rather a collection of large areas. However, it is not yet clear whether we will actually be able to move between the different regions through uploads or whether each mission will necessarily be limited to a specific region. We’ll have to wait for Nintendo to reveal more details about Arceus Pokémon Legends.

