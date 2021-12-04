Robert Duvall and Gillian Anderson in a movie with Christian Bale

The upcoming production of the movie was already announced a few months ago pale blue eye with the protagonist Christian Bell As a veteran detective, he investigates a series of murders that occurred in the 1830s at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Bell will portray as his assistant a young student with a keen eye for detail who would later become known throughout the world for his writing skills. Edgar Allan Poe.

Now a few months after it was announced, it has also been announced that important actors known as the Oscar winner will be on the film crew. Robert Duval And a two-time Emmy winner Gillian Anderson. Not only this: there will be too Charlotte Macsburg Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Toby Jones.

The movie is produced by NetflixIt is a movie based on the crime novel of the same name Louis Bayard The manager will Scott Cooper, that Bill has already had the opportunity to work with fire of revenge NS hostiles. Cooper, who also wrote the script, has been trying to make this modification for nearly a decade.

Cooper talks about the movie a few months ago in an interview with final date He had commented: