Research, Ingv and MedOr Foundation together for Geosciences training in the Mediterranean region

Partnership between Ingv And Med Hour Foundation for high-end projects train in

geology in the area The Mediterranean Sea. The ceremony that initiated the collaboration between the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and the Med-Or Foundation took place today in Rome, at the headquarters of the Foundation created on the initiative of Leonardo With the aim of promoting cultural activities, research and scientific training, in order to strengthen links, exchanges and international relations between Italy and the countries of the Mediterranean region extended up to the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea (Mediterranean) and the Middle and Far East (or). The two bodies noted that the agreement between Ingv and the Med-Or Foundation is “unique in its sector” and “represents a collaboration that, with its results, could serve as an example for the promotion of science in the Mediterranean region”.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and the MedOr Foundation explained that the memorandum of understanding signed between the two bodies aims to initiate development paths to monitor and control natural phenomena in the Mediterranean region, contribute to higher training, and conduct research projects. In the field of study of land, hazards and natural resources, a field in which Ingv is a reference of excellence at the international level. The Med-Or Foundation will ensure its support, also by allocating scholarships dedicated to the development of scientific and training projects.

said Carlo Doglioni, President of Ingv. Doglione noted that “scientific research in Italy in the study of our planet boasts an ancient tradition and today’s ability to conduct a constructive and open dialogue aimed at achieving a greater balance between our common home and all its inhabitants, realizing that research is indispensable not only to meet the great challenges of our time, but Also for the sake of progress for all mankind, protection of the environment and the creation of an indispensable communication bridge between Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The cooperation between the two institutions sees scientific research as a tool for meeting, exchange and sharing, beyond borders and cultural and linguistic barriers, so that new generations on both sides of the Mediterranean can count on more opportunities for growth and knowledge. “We are particularly satisfied – commented Marco Minniti, President of Med-Or – of the birth of this collaboration between the Med-Or Foundation and the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology which will be able to support the development of research and training projects of great importance aimed at countries with which we have established strong relations in recent months and strengthened many of educational activities.

Finally, Minetti noted that “the institute represents national excellence in the field of scientific research, and for this reason we are certain that there will be opportunities to promote initiatives throughout the Mediterranean region with the aim of developing new research and study projects of great importance for the future of the planet on which Our partners in the Mediterranean countries are looking at it with great interest.