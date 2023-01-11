January 11, 2023

Dzeko’s kick to Danilo’s goal is not allowed. former

From the famous episode Dzeko De Sciglio to me Goal canceled to DanielI Previous between the Juventus And assignments They raise their noses fans The Bianconeri in light of the match against Naples by Spalletti. Yes, because he is the referee for the big match between the Azzurri and Juventus that is scheduled to take place Friday the 13th At 20:45, it will be correct Daniel assignments. The Roma section whistle has already ruled over Juventus On 23 occasions (13 wins, 5 draws and 5 defeats): the last have found However, it caused a lot of discussion due to a goal disallowed for a team Fun. The match in question is the last Italian derby between Juventus And Intergame November 6, 2022.

Duties and precedents with Napoli and Juventus

assignments face to two challenge times in between Naples And Juventuskisa: The first time was final Italian cup for the 2019-2020 season (a 4-2 win for the Azzurri on penalties after a 0-0 draw in regular time), while the latter is a challenge. championship, on February 13, 2021, which saw the victory of the Napoli team. In the two matches between the Azzurri and the Bianconeri, they did not score questionable episodes or controversies, But the same cannot be said for matches between Juventus And Interalways ruled by the Roma whistle.

