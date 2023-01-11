“Wonders – Stars of Europe” – RAI Press Office

Alberto Angela returns with a journey of discovery of the ‘wonder’ that crosses national borders for the first time in this new Stars of Europe series to explore, in addition to the Italian sites, the most fascinating UNESCO sites in our site. continent. Wednesday January 11, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third and final episode of the Rai Cultura program dedicated to the treasures of our cultural and environmental heritage. On this date the journey begins from Andalusia in Spain. In Granada, the stone of the Alhambra turns into lace and testifies to the long Arab domination of the Iberian Peninsula. In Córdoba, the Mezquita’s columns form a stony forest and in Seville, flamenco expresses the tangle of feelings of gypsy tradition. Actress Rocío Muñoz Morales talks about it. The Italian stage of this episode is Palermo, through the gold of the Palatine Chapel, the white marble of the Pretoria Fountain and the honey-coloured stone of Massimo’s Theatre. Three ages apart, with memories of etoile Eleonora Abbagnato. Then we go to the Church of San Domenico, where the remains of Giovanni Falcone are located and where Paolo Borsellino gave a famous speech. His words will be repeated, causing us to ponder and perhaps shudder. The journey ends in Prague, the city of a hundred spiers. From Charles Bridge, to the castle with the magnificent Cathedral of San Vito, from the clock tower to the Jewish Quarter, the story of Alberto Angela unfolds between well-known and other lesser-known places, in search of the many souls of this city: medieval, baroque, liberty and finally modern. The trip will be peppered with memories of an unexpected expert in the city: actor and director Carlo Verdoni.