Economic Agenda for July 10, 2024

Fincantieri capital increase ends. MEF sets annual BOT
Italian Stock Exchange
Shareholders Meetings to Approve 2023 Financial Statements
Dividend
Dividends paid on Monday, July 8, 2024
Capital increase
- Capital increase ends Fincantieri.
- Capital increase is underway Expert.iThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.
- Capital increase is underway ComalThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.
- Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.
Opa
- The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi SystemsThe process will end on July 19, 2024.
Government bond issuance
Italy
- Issuance BOT expires on July 12, 2025. (Annual). Amount offered: 8 billion euros.
Germany
- Issuance Government bonds due May 2038 (15 years). Maximum amount: 1.5 billion euros.
Central banks
feed it
- Jerome Powell’s testimony To the House Financial Services Committee (4:00 p.m.).
total economy
Italy
- Industrial production Maggio 2024 (Raw 09.45). Consensus: 0.0% m/m.
United State
- Warehouse stocks From May 2024 (16.00). Consensus: +0.6% month/month.
- Weekly supplies of Petroleum (Raw 16.30).
