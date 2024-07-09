July 9, 2024

Economic Agenda for July 10, 2024

Karen Hines July 9, 2024 1 min read

Fincantieri capital increase ends. MEF sets annual BOT

Italian Stock Exchange

Shareholders Meetings to Approve 2023 Financial Statements

Dividend

Dividends paid on Monday, July 8, 2024

Capital increase

  • Capital increase ends Fincantieri.

  • Capital increase is underway Expert.iThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.

  • Capital increase is underway ComalThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.

  • Capital increase is underway Cube LabsThe transaction is scheduled to close on July 25, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be listed until July 19.

Opa

  • The voluntary public takeover offer (OPA) promoted by Honeywell and Honeywell 2 for shares is currently underway. CivitaNavi SystemsThe process will end on July 19, 2024.

Government bond issuance

Italy

  • Issuance BOT expires on July 12, 2025. (Annual). Amount offered: 8 billion euros.

Germany

  • Issuance Government bonds due May 2038 (15 years). Maximum amount: 1.5 billion euros.

Central banks

feed it

  • Jerome Powell’s testimony To the House Financial Services Committee (4:00 p.m.).

total economy

Italy

  • Industrial production Maggio 2024 (Raw 09.45). Consensus: 0.0% m/m.

United State

  • Warehouse stocks From May 2024 (16.00). Consensus: +0.6% month/month.

  • Weekly supplies of Petroleum (Raw 16.30).


See also  Confartigianato: 881 thousand SMEs at risk, 3.5 million jobs - Economy

