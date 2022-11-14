Release date and weight of free PS5 and PS4 games – Nerd4.life

Toys Playstation Plus Extra From November 2022 Coming, with availability Download Selected for Tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15th 2022, meanwhile size From each of them, to understand how much space is required to fit on your SSD or hard drive.

The list is reported by PlayStation Regular Game Volume, a Twitter account that specializes entirely in finding information in the PlayStation Store database and in particular about the dimensions of existing digital games. So let’s see what we do tomorrow, when the new games arrive in the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – 15196 GB (PS5), 49277 GB (PS4)

Chorus – 34319 GB (PS5), 50,920 GB (PS4)

Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition – 15356 GB (PS5), 15 GB (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – 50824 GB (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – 58950 GB (PS5), 57339 GB (PS4)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – 111,897 GB (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – 50103 GB (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 30594 GB (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts 3 – 49746 GB (PS4)

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – 6.76 GB (PS4)

What Remains of Edith Finch – 5,499 GB (PS4)

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – 12.9 GB (PS4)

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – 19.5 GB (PS4)

Onee Chanbara Origin – 11.4 GB (PS4)

The Gardens Between – 740 MB (PS5), 3227 GB (PS4)

We’ve previously seen Extra and Premium games announced by Sony in November 2022, and at this point, we’re simply waiting for the titles scheduled for tomorrow, November 15, to be released later in the day. We also remind you that in regards to PlayStation Plus Premium, the upcoming games are all from the Ratchet & Clank series, expected anyway tomorrow.