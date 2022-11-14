Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov was taken to hospital, but Moscow denies

Yellow on allegations of hospitalization in Bali, where he had arrived for the G20 summit of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The news was eavesdropped by the Associated Press Citing the Indonesian authorities. It was alleged that the minister suffered from heart problems and was taken to Sanglah Hospital. But Russian ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the news as “fake news.” And Zakharova wrote on Telegram: “Sergey and I read the news in Indonesia and did not believe our eyes: it turned out that he was taken to the hospital. It is clear that this is the height of falsehood.”

Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said Western journalists need to be “more fair” After the Associated Press reported that he was hospitalized with heart problems upon arrival in Bali, where he will lead the Russian delegation to the G20 summit. In a video posted by ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on her Telegram channel, Lavrov is seen on the balcony of her room in Bali wearing a Bermuda T-shirt and shorts. “Even our president – confirms the foreign minister – was said ten years ago that he was ill.” Lavrov adds that he is working on two speeches to be given tomorrow and is sending out “hi to all”.