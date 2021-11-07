Kaiser in the universe with a Musk missile to defeat the dangers of microbes

The latest in-orbit experiment aboard the International Space Station has just ended, spinning 400 kilometers above our heads at a speed 75 times faster than that achieved in the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Livorno. The latest in-orbit experiment aboard the International Space Station has just ended, spinning 400 kilometers above our heads at a speed 75 times faster than that achieved in a Formula One race. The experiment was funded by the European Space Agency (ESA). Objective: To understand what happens to biofilms at near-zero gravity and whether certain minerals can inhibit or stimulate the multiplication of bacteria colonies.

In the past, Kaiser, which has more than sixty missions in the universe behind it, has dealt with various aspects of the interaction of human biology with microgravity and cosmic radiation.

Watch out, it’s not just an academic interest: Kaiser is one of the facts that is being spent the most, in terms of tests in human physiology, to understand what’s needed before a long-term mission like trying to send astronauts to Mars.

An event that appears to be targeting 2035-2040, but the forecast is now more realistic in terms of talk at least 10-15 years away. If only the resistance problems of the human body: just think of the fact that when they return, they are often carried by the arms of the spacecraft or supported anyway because the skeleton is often no longer able to hold them upright.

On board Elon Musk’s Dragon-SpaceX carrier were 24 units designed by Kayser. Reports for analyzing the data obtained from this experiment will be ready by the end of the year. They will feed the archive of scientific data that in this specific case – they explain from the headquarters of the company led by David Zolsey They will be screened to determine which “antimicrobial materials” will be used in the exploration of the universe, whether they are manned missions or with robots on board.

© Reproduction reserved