Raw basil and tomatoes: The combo that can harm your health: the study

Raw basil and tomatoes are not an ideal combination because it leads to a negative reaction inside the body. Tomatoes and basil are two of the most used herbs in Italian cuisine. Ingredients are usually paired up in dishes such as pesto sauce, caprese salad, and tomato sauce.

These two foods are often combined because they are delicious together. However, if you are a fan of basil and tomatoes, it is important to know that these two plants should not be consumed at the same time. Eating basil and tomatoes at the same time can cause an adverse reaction, as they have opposite effects on the body when taken together.

If you like eating these herbs separately or in pairs, read on to learn more about why basil and tomatoes should not be eaten together due to their opposite effect on the body.

What is the effect of eating raw basil and tomatoes?

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and are a good source of vitamin A, thiamine, niacin, potassium and vitamin B6. They are also a source of minerals such as manganese, iron and magnesium. Basil is rich in vitamins A and C, folate, potassium, calcium, iron, manganese, and vitamin K. It also contains antioxidants and can help fight free radicals in the body.

Both tomatoes and basil contain many essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These two herbs also have a high water content, which makes them very low in calories and fat. Basil and tomatoes are two really healthy ingredients that can be added to salads, sandwiches, curries, and more.

So why don’t they eat together? First, they are both high in water, which makes them low in calories, fat, and sodium. Due to its low calorie and fat content, it is recommended to eat it in large quantities. This is why buffalo mozzarella which provides protein and a small amount of fat is usually added to these two types of foods.

Since basil and tomatoes are very healthy ingredients that are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, eating them in large quantities can have negative effects on the body. Micronutrients are important but not in excessive doses. When they overdo it they can become more dangerous than lacking it.

Adverse effects on the body after eating tomatoes and basil

Another reason not to eat basil and tomatoes together is that they have opposite effects on the body when eaten together. When raw basil and tomatoes are eaten together, they have a negative effect on the body due to their highly acidic nature.

Basil and tomato have a PH level of 4.1 and 4.3, respectively. A PH level below 7.0 is considered acidic, while a PH level above 7.0 is considered alkaline. The body is naturally alkaline, and most healthy diets aim to keep it that way. Consuming highly acidic foods in large quantities can have negative effects on the body, such as indigestion, stomach irritation, general malaise, diarrhea, and nausea.