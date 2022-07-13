Tess Massaza’s fashion days look at Amazon

Tess Massaza, the beloved actress of her online series “Improbable Woman” and author of her first book, has teamed up with Amazon Fashion for Prime Day 2022, the annual event dedicated to Amazon Prime customers for 48 hours of shows. From July 12-13, customers will be able to discover many offers dedicated to small businesses and major brands.

The event features over two million offers booked for Amazon Prime customers in the UK, US, UAE, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, Australia and across multiple categories including fashion, home and beauty, along with the best Never-before-seen exclusive entertainment and shows on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and more.

For this special occasion, Amazon Fashion has chosen Tess Massaza to create three must-have looks for summer. Tess was able to choose her clothes directly on Amazon.it and created a unique show that she interpreted in three shots, three shows that can be worn from morning to evening. The look is actually complete with accessories – also selected from Amazon’s fashion shows not included in Prime Day shows – and the result reflects the unique and irreverent personality of Tess, who manages to show her followers diverse outfits from the most casual to the most elegant, with a touch of elegance. Always laughing. For Prime Day 2022, all products selected by the actress are available on Amazon.it/fashion which all Amazon customers can purchase.

Among the different offerings, we find a day-to-day look, consisting of Levi’s 501 shorts, Converse All-Star boots with a Tommy Hilfiger hat and a Fjällräven Kånken backpack. A perfect match to better face the summer in the city, discover the most memorable and adventurous corners among the artistic beauties of our country.

A second look can instead accompany us from morning to evening, starring in this Pepe Jeans denim dress, which stars a pair of Superga sneakers and is perfect for the day thanks to Levi’s visor, which can be removed for instantly changing into the perfect outfit for a light lunch. For an aperitif with friends always accompanied by a Pinko bag. Glitter and comfy at the same time!

Sparkle is the third look, which can be the perfect ally for long summer evenings when the sun never seems to set. A must-have, Karl Lagerfeld sunglasses brighten Pinko’s mini-skirt paired with Liu Jo’s bag and Bering watch. Finally, to protect against the chill of the evening, the Levi’s Denim Jacket is perfect and for the must-have sneaker enthusiast, the adidas Superstar W is unmissable.