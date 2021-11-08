“Quiet”. A in Onda insults Cotidiano in the current account of Croceto Renzi. The suspicion behind the investigation – in tempo

Georgia Beretti November 07, 2021

Matteo Renzi is the protagonist of the movie “In Onda” or his current account. The Sunday, November 7 episode of La 7 in Onda, hosted by Conceita de Grigorio and David Barenzo, reopens the controversy raised by Ile Foto Cottidano, who allegedly sponsored the conferences from Arabia. “The current account is largely fed by bank transactions, including those of foreigners,” the newspaper, directed by Marco Travaclio, published the personal account statement of Viva Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister and current leader of Italy. Commenting on the story, Guido Crossetto, a businessman and founder of Fratelli d’Italia, immediately underlined the attraction of the incident: For the citizen, there are two different ways to get it: either ask the Senate or the House or ask for it by the power of attorney.

Given the scale of the investigation against the former prime minister, he defined the act as “harassment”: “It’s more of a concern than a senator’s bill, but it may not be a citizen’s document. Personal account in the name. “Finally, he insists that a counter-investigation be conducted into the matter:” Beyond all this, it is even earlier. According to … this is the question of democracy. Who took it? Why did they get it? Who uses the power? Takes its side: “That action is not only irrelevant, but it must be said that it is irrelevant. He is angry for the rule of law, even though I think there should be a rule that it is not illegal, unlike what Matteo Renzi does.