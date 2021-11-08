November 8, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Quiet". A in Onda insults Cotidiano in the current account of Croceto Renzi. The suspicion behind the investigation - in tempo

“Quiet”. A in Onda insults Cotidiano in the current account of Croceto Renzi. The suspicion behind the investigation – in tempo

Noah French November 8, 2021 2 min read
Georgia Beretti

Matteo Renzi is the protagonist of the movie “In Onda” or his current account. The Sunday, November 7 episode of La 7 in Onda, hosted by Conceita de Grigorio and David Barenzo, reopens the controversy raised by Ile Foto Cottidano, who allegedly sponsored the conferences from Arabia. “The current account is largely fed by bank transactions, including those of foreigners,” the newspaper, directed by Marco Travaclio, published the personal account statement of Viva Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister and current leader of Italy. Commenting on the story, Guido Crossetto, a businessman and founder of Fratelli d’Italia, immediately underlined the attraction of the incident: For the citizen, there are two different ways to get it: either ask the Senate or the House or ask for it by the power of attorney.

Given the scale of the investigation against the former prime minister, he defined the act as “harassment”: “It’s more of a concern than a senator’s bill, but it may not be a citizen’s document. Personal account in the name. “Finally, he insists that a counter-investigation be conducted into the matter:” Beyond all this, it is even earlier. According to … this is the question of democracy. Who took it? Why did they get it? Who uses the power? Takes its side: “That action is not only irrelevant, but it must be said that it is irrelevant. He is angry for the rule of law, even though I think there should be a rule that it is not illegal, unlike what Matteo Renzi does.

See also  Popular Dog Oil Supplements for your Pet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

US Tagings, Eternal Dominate – Ultima Ora

November 7, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Earthquake in Reggio. An earthquake was also felt in Regina in Messina

November 7, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The Italian police? It has the best look in the world. Gardner’s word, former U.S. ambassador

November 7, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Shark tearing up a man in the sea under the eyes of four children

November 8, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“Quiet”. A in Onda insults Cotidiano in the current account of Croceto Renzi. The suspicion behind the investigation – in tempo

November 8, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Pensions in 2022 In addition to the premium bonus, citizenship income: change

November 8, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Extortion”, “I will ask you your wheels”

November 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese