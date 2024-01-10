PS Plus Extra and Premium: January 2024 games officially revealed

New month, new update PS Plus Extra and Premium. The second and third tiers of PlayStation subscription for PS5 and PS4 players are ready to welcome new games. Sony has already revealed the titles that will be added to the catalog On January 16, 2024.
We remind you that PS Plus Extra and Premium games exist Available as long as it is part of the catalog. Games are accessible for a limited period of time (usually several months, at least) and once they are removed, it will no longer be possible to start playing them, even if you are still a subscriber and have installed the games on your console.
The games were added to PS Plus Extra in January 2024
Let's start seeing the games that will be added soon PS Plus Extra, which is the middle tier of PlayStation's subscription service. We remind you that PS Plus Premium subscribers have access to all Extra benefits:
- Tina's Little Wonderland – Next Level Edition | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
- Resident Evil 2 | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
- Solid Space: Shipbreaker | PS5
- LEGO City Undercover | Playstation 4
- Just a reason 3 | Playstation 4
- Session: SkateSim | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
- Shadow Tactics: Shogun Blades | Playstation 4
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
- Survive the consequences Playstation 4
