Isola dei Famosi 2021, angry quarrel between Andrea Ciriuli and Francesca Ludo. Roberto Ciofoli breaks the rules

everybody’Celebrity Island 2021 Sharp quarrel between Francesca Ludo e Andrea Cirioli He risks making the balance the outcasts found in Playa Primitivea precarious. Andrea Cirioli Filter did not swallow Francesca Ludo, With whom he was having a tough morning.

2021’s famous island, Andrea Cirioli vs Francesca Ludo

Francesca Ludo All’Celebrity Island 2021 In the last live broadcast he decided to vote Andrea Cirioli, Who did not like the nomination by the drowning colleague at all. In fact, the day at Playa Primitva doesn’t start in the best way with the ex-toronista slamming player Clay: Andrea Fails to accept vote received from Francesca And the supporting rationale, as his motive is said to be completely useless and that he responds to a specific strategy. The tone intensifies, with her categorical rejection of the accusations, and it seems that he does not want to hear the reasons, convinced of his hypothesis.

Problems also occurred in Playa Arrivista where an official statement promising exemplary penalties was reported to those untouchably for the violation committed by Roberto Ciofoli, who during the night passed the enemy’s area to collect food.

Last update: Monday, May 10, 2021, 4:53 PM



