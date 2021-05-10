May 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Isola dei Famosi 2021, angry quarrel between Andrea Ciriuli and Francesca Ludo. Roberto Ciofoli breaks the rules

Isola dei Famosi 2021, angry quarrel between Andrea Ciriuli and Francesca Ludo. Roberto Ciofoli breaks the rules

Lorelei Reese May 10, 2021 1 min read

everybody’Celebrity Island 2021 Sharp quarrel between Francesca Ludo e Andrea Cirioli He risks making the balance the outcasts found in Playa Primitivea precarious. Andrea Cirioli Filter did not swallow Francesca Ludo, With whom he was having a tough morning.

Read also> Paulo Fox and the Horoscopes of the Week

2021’s famous island, Andrea Cirioli vs Francesca Ludo

Francesca Ludo All’Celebrity Island 2021 In the last live broadcast he decided to vote Andrea Cirioli, Who did not like the nomination by the drowning colleague at all. In fact, the day at Playa Primitva doesn’t start in the best way with the ex-toronista slamming player Clay: Andrea Fails to accept vote received from Francesca And the supporting rationale, as his motive is said to be completely useless and that he responds to a specific strategy. The tone intensifies, with her categorical rejection of the accusations, and it seems that he does not want to hear the reasons, convinced of his hypothesis.

Problems also occurred in Playa Arrivista where an official statement promising exemplary penalties was reported to those untouchably for the violation committed by Roberto Ciofoli, who during the night passed the enemy’s area to collect food.

Last update: Monday, May 10, 2021, 4:53 PM

© Reproduction reserved

READ  European Home Automation Systems (HAS) Market Report 2021, which includes ABB, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Harman, Crestron, Nice, Fibar Group, Velux, among others

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“He’s the only ex that I did with him.” A very special revelation – Libero Quotidiano

May 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

David and Angelo Ferro, Directors of Campogrosso Refuge, spoke of a “responsible tourist and conscious mountaineer”

May 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Tommaso Zurzi arrives with the touching message: “I miss you every day”.

May 9, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Vaccini Covid, Donini: “Astrazeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna: There is no choice in Emilia-Romagna”

May 10, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Isola dei Famosi 2021, angry quarrel between Andrea Ciriuli and Francesca Ludo. Roberto Ciofoli breaks the rules

May 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Procida from Space: “You look like a cat,” the unusual image of an astronaut

May 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Giro d’Italia, Stage Three: Van der Horn wins Biella. Heaven in pink

May 10, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt