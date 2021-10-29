October 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Priority for vaccination of people at risk between the ages of 12 and 17 years

Priority for vaccination of people at risk between the ages of 12 and 17 years

Samson Paul October 29, 2021 1 min read

Covid and school closures, from the World Health Organization, a call arrives to give priority, in addition to “teachers”, to “vaccinate children aged 12-17 with underlying diseases or who are in contact with immunocompromised adults” . “The World Health Organization recommends the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12-17 years. For children under 12, it will provide further guidance on the use of vaccines as new evidence emerges from vaccine studies.”

“To limit the impact of Covid-19 in the coming months – warns Hans Kluge, Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe – it is essential that decisions of governments and institutions are based on data and evidence, knowing that the epidemiological situation can change and that our behavior must change with it. Science must prevail over politics, and the long-term interests of children must remain a priority, especially now that a number of countries are experiencing peak infections. We have more efficient tools to deal with this peak of school closures“.

While infections are increasing in the region, the United Nations health agency is asking that schools remain open with appropriate preventive measures in place. Stopping face-to-face lessons should be seen as a last resort, that’s the message. “Teachers are true heroes in our societies,” WHO Europe concluded in its statement.

See also  Hong Kong: Dissolution of the Human Rights Front - Ultima Ora

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The indulgences were extended until the end of November

October 29, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Usage: New DNA technology, the descendant of Sitting Bull – Last Hour . has been identified

October 28, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Now Mickey Mouse is also traded

October 28, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Priority for vaccination of people at risk between the ages of 12 and 17 years

October 29, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Usha, Erdogan and Biden will meet in Glasgow

October 29, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Here’s the PV of the future: the world record for efficiency comes from China

October 29, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Charlene from Monaco, Albert will never leave the twins alone again

October 29, 2021 Lorelei Reese