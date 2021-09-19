September 19, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Prime Minister of Australia, deep reservations about the French submarines – Altima Ora

Samson Paul September 19, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – SYDNEY, Sept. 19 – The French government has learned Canberra has “deep and dangerous reserves” of French submarines, before ending the purchase agreement last week. Australian Prime Minister Scotto Morrison has spoken of the “submarine crisis”.

“I think they had every reason to know that we have deep and serious reservations that the capabilities of the attack-class submarine do not fit with our strategic interests and we have made it clear that we will make a decision based on our national strategic interest. Then the prime minister said he understood,” Morrison said at a press conference in Sydney. disappointment” to the French government, but said he had raised issues about the agreement “a few months ago”, as had other Australian government ministers.

France, enraged by Australia’s decision to withdraw from a multibillion-dollar deal to build French submarines for nuclear-powered US ships, has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, accusing its allies of “lying” about their plans. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

France is increasingly angry: “Ocos will affect the future of NATO, Biden is like Trump”

September 19, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Trudeau has accused Canada of excluding Canada from the global “Aukus” pact

September 18, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Securing Notre Dame Cathedral completed, restoration begins

September 18, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Prime Minister of Australia, deep reservations about the French submarines – Altima Ora

September 19, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Dirty game, very difficult release – Libero Cottidiano

September 19, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Bloodshed on the current account: who pays

September 19, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Mara Vinier and Francesca Vialdini, Calm Returns: The Illustrative Encounter

September 19, 2021 Lorelei Reese