Prime Minister of Australia, deep reservations about the French submarines – Altima Ora

(ANSA) – SYDNEY, Sept. 19 – The French government has learned Canberra has “deep and dangerous reserves” of French submarines, before ending the purchase agreement last week. Australian Prime Minister Scotto Morrison has spoken of the “submarine crisis”.



“I think they had every reason to know that we have deep and serious reservations that the capabilities of the attack-class submarine do not fit with our strategic interests and we have made it clear that we will make a decision based on our national strategic interest. Then the prime minister said he understood,” Morrison said at a press conference in Sydney. disappointment” to the French government, but said he had raised issues about the agreement “a few months ago”, as had other Australian government ministers.



France, enraged by Australia’s decision to withdraw from a multibillion-dollar deal to build French submarines for nuclear-powered US ships, has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, accusing its allies of “lying” about their plans. (Dealing).

