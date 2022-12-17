Preview of Ford’s electric SUV built on VW’s MEB platform

Ford preview affiliate Electric SUV From medium size who will be born in MEB platform from the group Volkswagen according to The crucial agreement was signed in 2020 .

A Ford electric SUV is cheaper and more affordable than a sports car Mustang Mac E ( Here is a QN Motori test ).

Ford design change

From the first pictures to show one appears pattern Different Compared to existing House of the Blue Oval models.

The design seems to be more Established, less rounded and more edged. also form lighthouses View news. In fact, the new mid-range electric SUV will come in handy VW ID.4 ( QN Motori test ).

Reported range of 500 kmsuggesting the adoption of a 77 kWh battery found on the Wolfsburg home model, which is 4.58 meters long.

The model name is still unknown, but Ford will release two more battery-powered SUVs. The Ford Puma electric car and sports coupe, still on the MEB platform in 2024.

Read now: Ford Ranger Platinum, Special Edition

Where Fords are made Many plants in the world: Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, China and South Africa What is the new Ford called? The electric Ford is the Mustang Mach-E

Last modified: December 17, 2022