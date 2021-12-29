December 30, 2021

Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced - Nerd4.life

Here are the PS Plus games for January 2022: These are three free titles for PS5 and PS4, and we see all the details about them.

After the classic leak, the official announcement of PS More: Here it is Free PS4 and PS5 games For PlayStation Plus subscribers in January 2022, these are Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 and Persona 5 Strikers, with which to start the new year in the best possible way.

Specifically, I Free PS Plus Games January 2022 will be available from January 4 in the following formats:

  • Dirt 5 – PS4 and PS5
  • Persona 5 Strikers – PlayStation 4
  • Deep Rock Galactic – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

dirt 5


PS Plus January 2021 Here are the free games for PS4 and PS5 for subscribers

A new chapter in the famous series race da rally By Codemasters, Dirt 5 accompanied the launch of the next generation as one of the most interesting games on the new platforms, with a version specially developed for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S to exploit the potential of new hardware.

It is a racing game defined as Simulation Falls, as a cross between simulation and arcade racing, and it mainly focuses on off-road racing in different modes.

However, the driving model is rich and complex, to please both beginners and more experienced players in the field, and thus is a game that really works for everyone, as also shown in our review of Dirt 5, complete with a career equipped with some narrative progression.

Persona 5 Strikers


Persona 5 Strikers blends action and storytelling
Digressing in the style of an action RPG from the popular Japanese RPG Persona 5 from Atlas, Persona 5 Strikers is a really very interesting game, starting from the solid narrative base created by the original game and developing on it a title that brings more realistic action. Developed by Omega Force, the game takes the typical style of the respective team’s productions with a certain direction towardswork musu, or with heroes immersed in real armies of enemies to be defeated with the sound of special moves and different techniques.

See also  Trailer release date - Nerd4.life

As also mentioned in our review of Persona 5 Strikers, the game is recommended above all for fans of the original, as it also allows you to deepen the different aspects of the characters, but can also be appreciated by those who are inclined to purity. a job.

Deep Rock Galactic


Deep Rock Galactic, a sci-fi FPS screenshot about space dwarves
Completely changing genres and atmosphere, Deep Rock Galactic is a special kind Co-op first person shooter In science fiction mode. The game, developed by Ghost Ship Games on Unreal Engine 4, focuses on PvE combat: players play as “space dwarves” who take part in various missions on the surfaces of alien planets, to recover lost equipment, artifacts and various technologies. In this way, the stylistic elements of the fantasy RPG blend with sci-fi and FPS in a very special blend, giving an air to this cooperative shooter that leans heavily on tactical action due to the presence of different character classes.

As shown in this Deep Rock Galactic review, the experience was a complete success and this is a game that can be downloaded and tried without reservations.

We also remind you that even January 3, 2022 You can download free games from PlayStation Plus in December 2021, which are Goodfall Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell and DC Super Villains. In addition, all three will also be available until that day PlayStation VR games entrati a novembre nel PS Plus, ovvero The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners e Until You Fall.

