Poste Italiane, new permanent jobs for graduates in southern and northern Italy: salary and details

Poste Italiane has opened a new job position in the Southern and Northern Italy region: here is all the information

Italian Post I opened a new one work position Reserved for those who possess Five-year high school diploma. The leading company in the postal, banking and financial services sector launched a new call for employment for a period of two weeks Full time and permanent to counter operators. Counter operators take care Supervising the promotion and sale of specialized products and servicesin an effort to ensure that the relevant operational and administrative procedures are completed According to quality standards and in accordance with the law. They should too Provide useful information to clients For loyalty and to develop important operator-customer relationships.

The salary associated with this job according to what we read WeCanJob.itstarts about come on 1200 euros per month. However, we do not have accurate information about the value of the salary, which could be higher, since the job offered is Ukrainian speaking counter worker. Indeed, candidates must have an excellent knowledge of the language of the eastern country, so that they can communicate with clients who speak this language. Applicants will be placed in a grid Multi-ethnic post officesspecifically as antagonists.

Poste Italiane: All information regarding the selection

Admission requirements are any five-year high school diploma with a Minimum score equal to 70/100 or 42/60 and excellent knowledge of the Ukrainian language. Poste Italiane specifies that additional elements, such as possession of a degree and also a degree above the minimum required, will also be assessed. Only those who meet the required requirements will be able to participate in the selection, which will take place entirely online.

Candidates who wish to apply should access the company’s online portal by clicking on the section Work with us > Find a job. Among the seven open positions there is precisely that “Ukrainian-speaking counter operatorsThe locations where the candidates will work are located Campania and in Emilia-Romagna More precisely, a Naples it is in Reggio Emilia. The bid closing date is set at 11.59 p.m. on January 31, 2023. For more information about other open positions, we advise you to read the article linked below. Moreover, keep following us for all the job offers of the company.

