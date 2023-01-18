Civil Defense Warning for Thunderstorm, Hail and Snow Risk in the Plains; Affected areas » ILMETEO.it

Weather Warning: Civil Defense Warning for Thunderstorms, Hail and Snow Risk in the Plains; Affected areas

National Civil Defense weather warningA wide and deep trough from northern Europe to Algeria transports a mass of cold air towards the Mediterranean, continuing to determine Italy’s disturbed weather, with snow falling further aloft in central and southern Italy.

Based on available forecasts, the Department of Civil Defense, in agreement with the concerned regions – who are responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – has issued a further notice of adverse weather conditions, extending the previous one. disseminated. Meteorological events affecting different parts of the country are available in the National Summary, National Summary and National Bulletin consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

The warning provides from early morning Thursday 19 January, persistence of snowfall, at altitudes above 600–800 m, in Sardinia, Tuscany and Umbria, decreasing to 200–400 m in Tuscany, contribution from weak to moderate on the ground. From early Thursday morning, snow is expected in Veneto and Emilia-Romagna at altitudes above 400-600 meters.

Based on expected and ongoing events, the day was evaluated Thursday 19 January, Orange alert Above most Campania And Yellow alert Inside Umbria, Molise and Basilicata, the rest of Campania and parts of Sardinia and Calabria.

Based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, the weather picture and critical forecasts for Italy are updated daily and are available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it) with general conduct. Accept in case of bad weather. Information about regional alert levels, specific criticisms that may affect individual territories and preventive measures taken is managed by regional civil defense structures, with which the department will follow the evolution of the situation in liaison.