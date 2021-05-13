Poste Italiane, here’s how to defend yourself from scams: some helpful advice

Increasingly, Poste Italiane clients risk losing their savings due to some fraud attempt. So let’s get into the details and see how to stand up for yourself.

The past year was marked by the Coronavirus, which brought with it negative repercussions on our lives, whether in terms of social relations or economic. In order to limit its spread, we have had to change many of our habits and introduce new ones. A clear example of this is the use of masks or social distancing. At the same time, we are seeing widespread use of Digital tools, For example E-mail, But also social networks and instant messaging applications, thanks to which you can stay in touch with friends, relatives and businesses even if you are far from you.

The growing interest in new tech gadgets, along with its many advantages, unfortunately appears to be fertile ground for this Fraudsters. In fact, every day you risk having to deal with one of the many traps littering the web, like Six-digit Whatsapp code scamOr, auto insurance is not found online. But not only that, but those who use it often end up in the crosshairs of bad guys Italian Post, Who find themselves having to deal with various deception attempts, often risking being trapped. Hence Poste Italiane’s decision to provide some information on How to defend against such tricks. So let’s get into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Poste, users are at risk because of these scams: Some helpful information

Starting with sending phony messages short message a MailEven the scams through social a Phone calls By fake phone operators, there are, unfortunately, many phishing attempts to watch out for. It is precisely for this reason that Poste Italiane has decided to provide some information to existing account holders and PostePay cardholders on how to defend themselves.

In particular, Poste Italiane reminds us that the institute do not ask “May, By phone and email, by SMS or messages on social networks, to provide passwords, card data, OTP codes, personal identification numbers, credentials, access keys to home banking services or other personal codesPrecisely for this reason, if a connection arrives with a request of this kind, it is good to pay utmost attention and above all Do not submit your data.

In particular, the following is recommended:

Never respond to emails, text messages, calls, or conversations from call centers requesting your personal codes.

Always check the authenticity of the email sender.

Do not download attachments or click on links in suspicious messages.

Do not enter personal information on any of the suggested websites.

Delete the received message.

If you come across a scam attempt, Poste Italiane invites you to Report The case is on [email protected] But not only that, in order to prevent any inconvenience, Poste invites you to use theL Free push notification service Available thanks to the app. In this way, it is possible to obtain real-time information on the various transactions that take place through your account or cards and to intervene in the event of fraud.

Alternatively, you can activate the service SMS notification On your mobile phone. In any case, the password should always and in any case be wary of messages that require sending personal data or access codes, as these are fraud attempts.