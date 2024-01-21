Ponsa, dream of a boat between wind and waves. Overturned cars in clutches – video

Moments of dread on Ponza Beach this morning for passengers on the Quirino ferry which left Formia at 9am. Arriving at the port, the ship was suddenly hit by powerful waves that rocked fearfully, making it impossible to dock. Great scare, but no injuries to 37 passengers or crew. However, the cars parked at the ferry hold were heavily damaged. In detail, as reconstructed by the Coast Guard in the evening, disturbances caused a commercial vehicle to overturn and damage three nearby cars and two vans. After the most important phase, the boat arrived at the harbor. Immediately, investigations on board began: according to the Coast Guard, the incident “led to the exclusion of any structural damage, and to ensure the safety of navigation by verifying the unit's compliance with statutory certificates and regulations” and was allowed to proceed to Formia at 3.20pm. A quarter of an hour.

read more: