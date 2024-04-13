April 13, 2024

Persona, the first two games will have a remake called Persona 3 Reload, due to a rumor

Gerald Bax April 13, 2024 1 min read

I The first two games From the series a personality They will have remake Just like Persona 3 Reload: This was reported by a leaker who recently proved to be quite reliable, especially regarding SEGA and Atlus production.

In response to a follower who talked about how the first two chapters of the series needed a remake much more than Persona 4, the leaker in question confirmed that. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona and Persona 2: Innocent Sin You will enjoy the reissue.

In fact the source admitted to I don't know if it will be a remake or a remasterWe're limiting ourselves to talking about updated versions, but given the age of the games in question, we imagine an actual remake path is more likely.

A relaunch is due

Having literally exploded with Chapter 5 in the West as well, the Persona series definitely deserves a relaunch, since the first episodes were published at the end of the 90s and will need to be revisited.

From this point of view, a treatment like the one recently given to Persona 3 Reload would be a great opportunity to be able to relive those experiences or try them for the first time in a renewed guise.

