"Pennsini and Juventus accelerate in January"

Mirabelle Hunt September 28, 2022 1 min read

Juventus is looking for a replacement Alex Sandro And the de siglio On the left wing, as Bild newspaper reported, she would have chosen Ramy Bensbeni. The German newspaper is actually talking about the interest of Juventus manager, Federico Cherubini, in the left-back of Borussia MonchengladbachAlgerian, born in 1995. According to Bild, Juventus would like to move to receive the player as early as January, despite the contract. Expires in 2023.

Juventus is 12 games in 43 days until the World Cup stopped

The Benspini is expiring, and Juventus is already moving in January

The German club actually has up to 9 players that expire this season, including their own Resume me with the renewal which seems unlikely. Juventus, however, would like to try The assault is already in Januaryby repeating the same process that was performed last year with ZachariasThey always arrive from Borussia Monchengladbach, or they take the player to one player The number is much lower compared to its value. Indeed, in the winter session, six months after the expiration of the contract, the German club can allow the player to leave for a sum Affordable, Affordable, Affordable.

Juventus, Meriti "We see" Bologna

