August 9, 2022

Pedal towards Turin. Arrive tomorrow

Mirabelle Hunt August 9, 2022 1 min read

Turin – (Huh) Philip costic Pedal towards Turin. Come on, maybe he’ll change vehicles soon and get on the plane. However, his last day in Eintracht was full: he trained in the morning with his teammates, and compliments and then goodbye to everyone. They are in Helsinki for the Super Cup against Real Madrid, he arranged the last things for a move to Juventus. where is max cheerful He wants him on the pitch without wasting time, until Monday in his first league game against Sassuolo.

East winds over Juventus and Turin: Kostik, Radonic, Vlasic, Miranchuk

Travel Kostic is expected to arrive in town tomorrow. Then the medical examinations and the signing of the contract that will be required for Juventus. The Serb desperately wanted to come to Turin, give up the contract renewal and also the richest offer from West Ham. He was a professional to the end: he trained with his Eintracht teammates who then left for Finland without him. With the Italian agent, he has kept him for months with one goal: to wear the Juventus shirt and reach his friend Dusan. Vlahovic. On the field, he will have to provide assists to his compatriot, still lacking in goals this year. And Allegri intends to throw him into battle immediately.

