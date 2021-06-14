Not everyone knows that during this time seeds can be collected from a very beloved plant in full bloom

Plants color our spaces with elegance, refinement, and in some cases even design accents. The ability to reproduce it is something that fascinates and makes anyone dream. Being able to see how the seed that sprouts or even the branch, the cut, begins to form the first roots, and is filled with satisfaction and new stimuli.

And it is precisely at this period that it is possible to collect seeds from a beloved plant in full bloom.

How and what seeds should be collected during this period?

During the spring and summer, the geranium is in full bloom and thanks to the pollination of various bees and insects, many small seeds begin to form. Geranium propagation occurs in two ways: by seed and by next.

The best time to induce root cuttings or seed germination is definitely spring. Geranium seeds are formed during the period of specialization inflorescence, which thanks to pollination in the seeds of the flower begin to form.

When the flower loses its petals, the central part will begin to stretch, forming a tip where the small seeds will grow. Then, once that tip starts to dry out, you’ll start to see tiny thread-like seeds containing the seeds at the tip.

As mentioned earlier, during its greatest flowering, you do not need to prune dried flowers, but wait until the seeds ripen. While the seeds are emerging, it is very easy to distinguish their shape and brown color, you need to be careful because a little wind will be enough to make them fly away.

When we collect the seeds, it will be possible to sow them in soft soil in the spring, between March and April or at the end of summer, September-October. It will not be easy to grow seedlings from seeds because not all seeds are able to germinate.