Not even Pogacar saves the self-harming Jiro

He ended up being nothing more than a disfigured, vilified and humiliated Jiro. This time, Tadej Pogacar, who has maintained it with all his strength in these two weeks, has nothing to do with the matter, but rather a group of absurdities and rebounds between the organization (Rcs Sport) and the International Runners Association (CPA), represented on this occasion by President Adam Hansen. “I’m ready for a day like this, but the organizers also have to be prepared and have a backup plan,” says the calm Tadej Pogacar. “If they want us to run, I can do that too, but the organization should have been better.” , with his usual smile that lights up a dark, freezing, wet and snowy morning which he will make sweet and full of light for his fifth stage victory, allowing him to increase his lead over everyone.

Every year the same story, with the same actors: on the one hand the organizers who have no backup plan and alternatives to spend, and on the other hand the contestants who ask for safety and reassurance the night before. All of this is seasoned with the usual minute we leave and won’t leave that lasts for hours, with the mayor of Livigno (Remo Galli, ed.) on the starting line waiting for the runners and they don’t show up, because in the meantime it starts to snow. “We are not clowns and we do not do any parades,” say the very annoyed contestants.

In disgruntled voices: The riders ignored the agreement, and the handshake between the two parties was completed! The injured organizers declared their pride in a note. “It is true, the hand was extended,” confirms Cristian Salvato, national president of the runners and global delegate. “It is a shame that after an hour and a half, the rain turned to snow and the runners did not feel like walking through the streets of Livigno.”

The riders were furious, and Ben O’Connor, the Australian from Decathlon Ag2r La Difesa, was very harsh and described Giro director Mauro Vegni as a “dinosaur” and the Giro as “one of the worst organized races in the world”. Instead, former world champion and classic hunter Philippe Gilbert chose the path of ridicule on Instagram, posting a map and four entry bans on the upcoming mountain stages and advising his former teammates to take the route straight to Rome.



It is clearly a provocation, but given the stage that awaits us today, with the rise of Silla and Rule, it is not unlikely that we will find ourselves back at the starting point: the point of no-starting.