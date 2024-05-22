Baldur’s Gate 3, Borderlands and other games offered on ARM-based Copilot+ PCs

Some specific improvements implemented by the system allow a significant increase in accuracy and performance, also thanks to the use of integrated systems such as “Auto SR” from Microsoft, which is Super automatic precision .

We remind you that the Copilot + computers, offered by Microsoft these days, are a line of ARM-based products that use very interesting Qualcomm Snapdragon results.

Microsoft It is also making significant progress in terms of Playing on ARM platform as demonstrated during the recent demonstration that showed, among other things, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Borderlands are running on the new Copilot+ PC consoles With convincing results.

Possible future developments

At Build 2024, Microsoft for example showed off Baldur’s Gate 3, which ran almost around the clock 30 fps on Surface Pro 11which is a good start if we consider how Windows on ARM is at the beginning of a true reboot of the platform, which has so far been somewhat uncertain in terms of performance.

Borderlands has also been demoed on the Qualcomm Snapdragon kit with encouraging results, which if nothing else shows an interesting prospect for gaming on the ARM platform, as far as Windows is concerned.

Microsoft has stated that Auto SR is capable of this Increase frame rate Up to 60%, taking advantage of the NPU on Copilot+ computers designed specifically for AI-related operations.

According to the slides shown at the event, there are already more than 1,000 games in the testing phase, with the goal of making them at least playable at 1080p and 30fps on these new platforms, but this is already the beginning. But what emerges from all this is an assumption about a possible future console ARM-based Xboxwhich could also be portable at this point, but those are just rumors at the moment.