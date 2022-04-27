April 28, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Mario Draghi meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 10

Mario Draghi meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 10

Noah French April 27, 2022 2 min read

Mario Tracy will travel to Washington on May 10, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House. Palazzo Siki makes it known.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi will travel to Washington on May 10, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House. “It will be an opportunity to reaffirm the historic friendship and strong partnership between the two countries. At the center of the meeting was coordination with the Allies to support the Ukrainian people and fight against Russia’s unjust occupation.“, Palazzo Ciki writes in a note, bilateral relations will be discussed and”The strength of the Atlantic OceanThe two leaders will discuss global challenges such as energy security, climate change and economic recovery.

Drake recovers from Govt disease today (It was tested positive on April 18th) Then proceed with all activities in the presence. The Prime Minister is also standing He plans to visit Kiev, Where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky. A journey that Palazzo Siki has always known, may already take place in the next few weeks or the first half of May.

In the next few hours, on Friday or perhaps tomorrow, the Prime Minister will attend the CDM. Possibilities for sending new weapons to Ukraine: The summit on which the government should take up various issues that have divided the majority in recent days. The majority should discuss new measures in the energy sector to support households and businesses against costly energy. An even more urgent issue since Moscow decided to cut off the supply of natural gas to some countries (Poland, Bulgaria and Lithuania) was the refusal to pay in rubles, thus raising prices.

See also  USA: Mayor New, Compete on 8TV - North America


Biden: “Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine”

Tracy and Biden will discuss all of this at the White House on May 10. Then, next month, they will find themselves at the summit of the Atlantic Alliance and the G7 summit, which has always focused on the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Tonight’s rain and thunderstorms, there’s 3B Meteo

April 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Incredible Hi-Nova Question Can the US ban on Huawei really come around?

April 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

In the next few hours, we will see the 4 regions at risk of thunderstorms in the evening, ILMETEO.it

April 26, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Mario Draghi meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 10

April 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Diesel engines, opinion polls on Suzuki in Europe – News

April 27, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

It might be a golden month for Sagittarius and Pisces, as Venus brings fears and anxieties to two other unfortunate zodiac signs.

April 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Hubble reveals fascinating similarities between 25 exoplanets scattered across the universe

April 27, 2022 Karen Hines