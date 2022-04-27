Mario Draghi meets with US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 10

Mario Tracy will travel to Washington on May 10, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House. Palazzo Siki makes it known.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi will travel to Washington on May 10, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House. “It will be an opportunity to reaffirm the historic friendship and strong partnership between the two countries. At the center of the meeting was coordination with the Allies to support the Ukrainian people and fight against Russia’s unjust occupation.“, Palazzo Ciki writes in a note, bilateral relations will be discussed and”The strength of the Atlantic OceanThe two leaders will discuss global challenges such as energy security, climate change and economic recovery.

Drake recovers from Govt disease today (It was tested positive on April 18th) Then proceed with all activities in the presence. The Prime Minister is also standing He plans to visit Kiev, Where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky. A journey that Palazzo Siki has always known, may already take place in the next few weeks or the first half of May.

In the next few hours, on Friday or perhaps tomorrow, the Prime Minister will attend the CDM. Possibilities for sending new weapons to Ukraine: The summit on which the government should take up various issues that have divided the majority in recent days. The majority should discuss new measures in the energy sector to support households and businesses against costly energy. An even more urgent issue since Moscow decided to cut off the supply of natural gas to some countries (Poland, Bulgaria and Lithuania) was the refusal to pay in rubles, thus raising prices.

Tracy and Biden will discuss all of this at the White House on May 10. Then, next month, they will find themselves at the summit of the Atlantic Alliance and the G7 summit, which has always focused on the Russian occupation of Ukraine.