Nissan Smart Choice, New Certified Used Car Service

Interesting news for anyone who wants Buying a used Nissan car . In fact, the Japanese company has just launched a new program, smart choice , allowing customers to purchase a used car by contacting the manufacturer directly. what does that mean? So the purchase is a guarantee of excellent conditions of the car. Cars covered by the program Less than 5 years and no more than 120,000 km It is subject to numerous checks and is covered by the warranty. In addition, services related to roadside assistance and alternative vehicle are provided. Available cars and payment methods can be selected via the Japanese manufacturer’s website.

Complete and integrated service

Buying a used car puts a potential customer in front of many unknowns regarding the reliability and condition of the car. To overcome this problem, the presentation Complete and integrated service also in the post-purchase stageNissan has launched a new Smart Choice program. All vehicles shown will have limited life (maximum 5 years from the date of first registration) and limited mileage (no more than 120,000 km in the vehicle’s life). Then the selected cars will come It undergoes 100 quality checks, which are carried out at a Nissan Service Center. At this point, the car will already be offered for sale.

To choose your perfect car, just go On the official Nissan website, or directly on those assigned to the seconds of the house. Through a series of filters, it will be possible to select the sample that best meets your needs, but also to estimate the costs of any financing and premiums. Before proceeding with the purchase it will also be possible Take a test drive of the selected vehicleOnce you have purchased the vehicle, you will have 5 days from the time of delivery to return the vehicle to the dealership e Replace it with one (new or used) of equal value.

The services provided by Nissan Intelligent Choice also continue into the post-purchase period, Warranty that can be extended up to 36 months. The service also provides the possibility to use the replacement car and roadside assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

