Nintendo confirms the meaning of the English title – Nerd4.life

Nintendo has recently revealed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Unlike the first chapter, it wasn’t immediately clear which one it was the meaning From the English translation. So Nintendo emphasized that we should intend to”tearsLike ‘tears’.

In fact, we should remember that.”tears“It can mean both tears and rips/breaking. Given that the game world in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes to a halt, both meanings can make sense.

Now, Nintendo has officially confirmed that the subtitle The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom should read as “Kingdom tears“.

It must be said that it is not a very big surprise, and we also assumed that the main meaning is only tears. We also remember that the symbol of the sheikha is the eye of a drop or a tear. Also, on the trailer board – which you can see above – seven things that look like gods appear tears. In addition, in Skyward Sword, players collect sacred tears from each world – the concept of tears is definitely part of the world of The Legend of Zelda. In fact, some players believe that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will see the return of the Twilight Kingdom or the Silent Kingdom.

If you’re looking for objective curiosity, we also point out that the subreddit for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom opened nine days before the announcement and went unnoticed.

Finally, here are pictures of the game and the packaging of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.