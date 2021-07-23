Night under the stars in the high mountains

07/23/2021 – For lovers of mountains and “exclusive” accommodations this summer, it is possible to sleep under the starry sky, amidst the most pristine nature in the Maritime Alps Nature Park, the largest protected area in Piedmont. Here, at an altitude of 2,400 meters above sea level, surrounded by peaks and overlooking Lake Portette, is located StarsBOX®, A totally sustainable tiny house, designed only to admire the stars, thanks to its sunroof, and made of a single material, pine. StarsBOX® was born in 2018 from a project of architects Fabio Rivetria and Lara Saba of Officina82 studio, who, inspired by the family of Ligurian shepherds, decided to create a removable and reversible tiny house in response to the strong demand to connect with the nature of the contemporary traveller. After a trip of about 3 hours among the beauties of the park, we arrived at the small house located near the refuge “E. This is where the host Marco Pacino, an experienced mountaineer, welcomes guests in its mountains. During the day you can choose between a trip to the alpine lakes or a visit to the ancient forts in the park; However, at dusk, you can devote yourself to seeing chamois and caribou. The most memorable moments of the experience come at sunset: by opening the StarsBOX® roof, you can look up and enjoy the view of the starry sky, completely free from light pollution. Accommodation can be booked at the link www.airbnb.com/starsbox. Guests must be in good physical shape to face the journey required to reach the property and must be prepared for a true digital detox. READ I work with peaks or lakes: it's smart business tourism - the Chronicle For the less adventurous, the experience of a night under the stars can still be experienced by booking one of the many StarsBOX® stars located throughout Italy.