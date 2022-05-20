Prime Minister, Leicester suspend Chelsea Lukaku

London – The last round of paybacks Premier Leaguebefore the thirty-eighth and last day, ends with a tie between them Chelsea And Lister 1-1. blues, with lukaku Owner, they were stopped in recovery Twenty-seventh day. In the Stamford Bridgeafter a disappointing defeat against Liverpool In the FA Cup final, Chelsea fell on the spot Madison defeated Mindy in the seventh minute And it puts Lester in the lead. Instant reaction from the blues blasting forward in search of an equal goal, which hits 35 minutes with a fantastic. Left-handed while flying by Marcos Alonso. in the second half Lukaku waste Two great occasions, the first at 62 minutes with a header from Ziyech’s cross and the second for a few seconds where he received an excellent ball from Pulisic but a stone throw from the goalkeeper incredibly long kicks. Forcing in the final is not enough and a team twitch He must be satisfied with himself. Chelsea make sure anyway Third place in the rankingHe is three points ahead of Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur and a better goal difference that is impossible to recover.
Everton’s Lampard wins and saves
A very important victory for Everton Lampard who thus conquers the Stop In at least one round, beating Crystal Palace 3-2 in the return. After the goals of Mateta and Ayew for the visitors in the first half, the hosts turned the game in the second half thanks to Kane, Richarlison and Calvert Lewin. Thus leads Everton to +4 from Leeds to third from last place. Burnley is still at risk of relegation and stops at 1-1 against Aston Villa and remains at 35 points with Leeds.
