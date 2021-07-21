News 21 July 2032 Games in Brisbane. Italy’s softball holds itself against the United States – OA Sport

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Games start today: the opening ceremony is scheduled for only two days, but in Japan dance with Women’s soccer and softball tournaments.

Italy will immediately be a great champion in diamonds From the Japanese capital because He will face the United States In an exciting group stage match: the new blue champions of Europe will meet the masters of rhythm and run in pink. Our national team will be looking for this remarkable achievement against the Stars and Stripes champions, in a truly crucial match for the fate of the Round Robin promoting the top four teams for matches for medals.

Six football matches will also be watched with great interest, among them China, Brazil, Sweden, USA, Japan and Canada which promise to put on a great show. OA Sport brings you a live stream from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics: All the news today (Wednesday 21st July) in real time, minute by minute, with all the results, so you don’t really miss anything.

Photo: FIBS/EzR NADOC

Softball – Canada defeated Mexico 4-0 in the match that closed out the first day of their robin role. Canada, the United States and Japan top the rankings with one win each, while Italy, Australia and Mexico are defeated. At the end of the group, the first and second play the gold match while the third and fourth face each other in the bronze medal match.

Women's football – Great Britain defeated Chile 2-0 in the opening match of the tournament. White's pillar was decisive, scoring one goal in each half: in the 18th minute with a pass from Hemp, in the 73rd on a call from the bronze.

Women’s football – Brazil defeated China with a resounding 5-0 score: a double from Marta (9 and 74), Debinha seals (22 minutes), Andressa (penalty kick at 82) and Beatriz (all 89 minutes).

Women’s soccer – Sweden literally smashed the USA in the big game. Outnumbered by the world champions, the Scandinavians could not stand the shock wave of Blacksteinius (author of parentheses, 25 and 55). Hurtig’s scoring ends in the 72nd minute.

The 2032 Olympics were awarded to Brisbane (Australia). Official arrival from the International Olympic Committee. Headquarters set after Tokyo 2021, Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028.