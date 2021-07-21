Farewell to PES, Konami launches eFootball: the new soccer game will be free

Bye PES. The much loved soccer simulator for console and PC changes its name and becomes eFootball™. But the news certainly does not end here because Komani, the manufacturer of the popular video game, announced today that the game eFootball™ will be free, i.e. no financial outlay will be required to play. Below is the official Konami press release and launch trailer for the new game.

“It all started with the ambitious goal of creating a reference point for football video games.

We are determined to recreate the perfect football experience, from the grass on the pitch to the movements of the players, passing through the crowd of the pitch.

To achieve this revolutionary goal, we have designed a new game engine, with a revised animation system and improved controls.

The end result impressed us more than we thought.

We have pushed the boundaries of PES and entered a new dimension of virtual football.

As a symbol of the start of a new era, we left our beloved brand PES behind and named it “eFootball™”!

We hope you enjoy the new football experience that only eFootball™ can provide.”

Cross-platform free play

To allow all fans to participate in an exciting head-to-head game, eFootball™ adopts the multi-device free-to-play model! Also, in the near future, it will become a fully cross-platform, so that everyone can have fun together no matter what device they own. eFootball™ will take esports to the next level, becoming the ultimate soccer experience!

Get ready for the new generation

Exceptional graphics and total immersion in next-generation consoles like PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X | S!

Supported devices:

PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10 (PC), Steam (PC), iOS, Android